Assam: Irregularities Alleged in Construction of Mangaldai-Rangia Asom Mala Road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Public anger has been mounting on M/s AGH-RKJ (JV), the firm engaged in the construction of the Mangaldai-Rangia road under the Asom Mala project.

Residents of Darrang and Kamrup districts have alleged that inordinate delay by the contractor has left commuters in distress. Despite extensive coverage in the media regarding the condition of this vital road, the construction agency has failed to take corrective measures.

Locals have also accused officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Mangaldai and Rangia divisions, of ignoring public complaints and failing to properly supervise the work. According to residents, the PWD has been unable to rein in the two influential contractors handling the project.

Several stretches of the 43.67 km under-construction road have turned into death traps, with the agency allegedly ignoring mandatory safety measures required during construction in the public interest.

The latest allegation pertains to large-scale irregularities in the construction of roadside drains built for water discharge in market areas. In many places, drains have been left open without earth-filling on the sides, causing severe inconvenience to traders and pedestrians.

At Balikuchi, which falls under the Rangia division, work is progressing at a very slow pace. Locals pointed out that the drains built on both sides of the road are too low, almost level with the existing road. They fear that once the new road is laid, it will merge with the drain level, defeating its purpose.

It may be noted that the Assam Government had allocated Rs 123.05 crore for this road under the Asom Mala-2 project. Once completed, the Mangaldai-Rangia road will serve as a key link connecting the state capital Guwahati, district headquarters Mangaldai, and the railway junction town of Rangia.

Also Read: Assam PWRD Enforces Strict Quality Protocols for Rs 3,200-Crore Asom Mala 3.0 Road Project