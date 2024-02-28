Assam: Jagiroad Branch Committee of North Eastern Provincial Marwari Sammelan formed

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad Branch Committee of the North Eastern Provincial Marwari Sammelan was unanimously formed with Pramod Gulcha as president and Anand Jain as vice president respectively. The formation of the committee and the swearing in of the office bearers were also done by the office bearers of the Central Committee of the North Eastern Provincial Marwari Sammelan. The meeting was attended by North Eastern Marwari Sammelan Central Committee president Shiv Kumar Lohia, North Eastern Marwari Sammelan North East president Kailash Kabra and other office bearers along with Marwari community people of Jagiroad.

