Assam: Jamuguri police seized illicit liquor, one apprehended

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police managed to seize a total of five cartoons of Arunachali liquor from a passenger bus bearing registration number WB 41 J 9769 which was bound for Siliguri from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. According to information, a team of Jamuguri police headed by Debasish Kayastha, DSP, Sonitpur police got an input and stopped the particular bus at Jamugurihat on NH 15 this evening. The police team seized the illicit liquor and apprehended one in this connection.

