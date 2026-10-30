Assam: Jamugurihat Hosts Memorial Meeting for Nandeshwar Saikia, Poetry Collection Released

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Nandeshwar Saikia memorial meeting and a book release programme convened by the Jamuguri Kabi Mancha was held at the conference hall of Abhijatri Kala Kendra here on Thursday with Tarun Barua in the chair. The programme began with an offering of floral tributes and the lighting of a ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of late Nandeshwar Saikia, followed by a Borgeet performed by Karabi Saikia. Bhaba Dutta, retired Professor of Sankardev College, Narayanpur, attended the programme and delivered a memorial lecture on the life and socio-cultural contribution of late Nandeshwar Saikia.

Pradip Sarma, former President of Sonitpur Zilla Kabi Sanmilan, released a poetry book 'Khipa Goja Khil' compiled by Dr Haren Saikia. Narad Nirola, Nagen Kalita, and Raktim Bora read out self-composed poems.

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