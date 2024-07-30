Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Claims Two Lives in Assam, Including a Child

GUWAHATI: On Tuesday Japanese Encephalitis (JE) claimed lives of two individuals, including 2-year-old child in Assam. Outbreak continues to pose serious threat in various regions. Local residents urge authorities to take immediate action.

In South Kamrup's Chaygaon locality, Pankaj Choudhury well-known social and cultural figure and 'Mouzadar' of Chamaria mouza, passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Choudhury had been undergoing treatment for month after contracting fever. He was initially admitted to private hospital in Guwahati. He was later transferred to GMCH upon testing positive for JE.

Outbreak in South Kamrup has affected several people. This leads to growing concern among residents They call on authorities to implement measures to control spread of disease and prevent further casualties

In separate incident young child from Assam's Gohpur Tea Estate also succumbed to JE while receiving treatment at GMCH Child had been admitted to hospital week prior. Reports indicate that four more children from tea estate have contracted virus, raising alarms about situation.

Japanese Encephalitis has also spread to Biswanath district particularly in flood-affected Gohpur sub-division, causing widespread panic. At least nine individuals including children have been infected in this area. Recently woman from a village under Sootea Block Primary Health Centre (PHC) succumbed to disease. Gohpur Block PHC region remains heavily impacted. Five confirmed cases exist so far.

In response to outbreak, Department of Health has intensified efforts to curb spread of JE. Recognizing Biswanath district’s long-standing vulnerability to disease department initiated awareness campaigns in April. These campaigns educate public about JE symptoms and preventive measures. Efforts include distribution of leaflets and medicated mosquito nets, as well as conducting fogging operations in affected areas.

Despite these efforts recent fatalities underscore need for more robust and immediate actions as protecting population and managing ongoing health crisis in Assam is critical.