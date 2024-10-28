Assam: Jatinga Bird Festival to Attract Huge Footfall in Haflong

A Correspondent

Haflong: This year’s Jatinga Bird Festival, which is to be held on November 8 and November 9 at its permanent stage near N Leikul, is all set to draw huge footfall for its unique aims and objectives.

This annual gathering is organized with the aims of raising awareness for the protection of migratory birds that flock to the Borail Range during winter and promoting tourism in the district, but this time more emphasize would be given to the plastic-free celebration, and no use of plastic would be encouraged considering the environmental wellbeing. Moreover, discipline in organizing will be the prime priority.

Jatinga Festival or Jatinga Bird Festival will offer a varied range of attractions and activities for its visitors taste of music. Rock and pop music is very famous here, with many local rock bands performing in the Jatinga Music Festival. Besides, various national award-winning artists are also invited during the Jatinga Bird Festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy local flavours and experience the rich food culture of the region. The tribal dishes of Dima Hasao with unique ingredients will also be available. Whoever is interested in no-veg will also get opportunities to taste pork, duck, mutton, and a variety of fish.

The organizers also aimed at the engagement of local communities to participate in the festival, sharing their knowledge and traditions with visitors, fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange. Quiz competitions and beauty contests are organized at the community level. Joshringdao Phonglo, Chairman, Dima Hasao Tourism, requested all the birds’ lovers, nature lovers, and trekkers to visit Jatinga during the festival and enjoy all the activities along with the delicious tribal dishes, etc.

