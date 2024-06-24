Assam: Jatiya Yuba Bahini stages protest against irregularities in NEET and NET exams

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Massive protest programmes continue in Lakhimpur district against the irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination and UGC-NET examination.

Expressing vehement resentment over the issues, the members of the Jatiya Yuba Bahini demonstrated in North Lakhimpur town on Sunday by displaying placards with various demands for the better future of the students. During the demonstration, the protesters filled the air by shouting a number of slogans to slam the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of the of the National Testing Agency (NAT) regarding the issues. By initiating the protest programme, the organisation submitted a memorandum to the Union Education Minister through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur. Signed by Jatiya Yuba Bahini central committee general secretary Nirmal Payeng, Lakhimpur district president Debajit Saikia, the memorandum said, “At the beginning of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Testing Agency (NAT) has shocked every student and citizen of the country with widespread irregularities and question paper leakage in the country’s two largest examinations, NEET and NET. The issues have depressed the students, causing adverse impact on their mental health. At present, question paper leaks have become quite common in the country. According to a report, 41 examination question papers have been leaked in the last five years. The repetition of such question paper leaks will cause the students and unemployed youth to lose confidence in the institutions conducting the examinations in the country, and the students will flock to study abroad. This will have a far-reaching impact on the overall development of the country.”.

Under such circumstances, the organization has demanded the government that the officers in charge of the NTA and the officers conducting the NEET and NET examinations be suspended immediately to restore the conference for the students. The organization has also demanded the government take measures to punish the perpetrators involved in the leakage of the question papers with the possible severest punishment and to take measures to conduct the NET examination soon.

