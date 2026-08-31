Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad Protests Poor Condition of NH-37 at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat district committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has once again raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of National Highway 37 in Bokakhat. On Friday, the organisation invited journalists to the Ikrajan stretch of NH-37, where it highlighted the condition of the damaged road and staged a protest.

Central committee publicity secretary of the organisation, Nilotpall Khaound, alleged that the Ikrajan stretch of NH-37 has been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time. He said huge potholes along the road have been causing severe hardships to commuters every day. The condition of the road becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season, resulting in several minor and major accidents, he alleged.

It may be mentioned that on May 2, the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad, along with several other nationalist organisations, organised a major protest over the same issue. Bokakhat MLA and senior Assam Minister Atul Bora had faced the protesters during the programme. Following the protest, Minister Bora immediately directed the officials concerned to repair the road.

However, instead of taking steps for a permanent solution, the concerned department allegedly attempted to fulfil its responsibility merely by filling a few potholes. As a result, large potholes reportedly reappeared on the road within less than a month of the repairs, and its condition has now become worse than before.

Speaking to journalists, Bipul Bora, adviser to the Bokakhat district committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad, said NH-37 is important not only for Bokakhat but also serves as a crucial communication route for the entire Upper Assam region. Thousands of vehicles travel along the highway every day. However, he said, the poor condition of the road has disrupted transportation and put the lives of commuters at risk.

The organisation has demanded that the government and the concerned department take immediate steps to reconstruct the Ikrajan stretch of the highway to proper standards. Otherwise, the Bokakhat district committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad warned that it would launch a more intense democratic agitation in the coming days.

Also Read: AJYCP condemns alleged harassment of Assam tourists in Meghalaya