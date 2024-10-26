Assam Jogi Sanmelani Protests Demanding Satellite Autonomous Status for Indigenous Community in Morigaon

A Correspondent

Morigaon: A seven-hour hunger strike was staged by the district committee of Assam Pradeshik Jogi Sanmelani and its sister organizations at Morigaon Bihutoli ground demanding the government satellite autonomous status in the state. The organization along with its sister organizations demanded the government to protect the community by giving the satellite autonomous council as the people of the community have been scattering at various places in the state. The protest programme was attended by the state president of Assam Pradeshik Jogi Sanmelani Dhiren Nath and the Jogi Jatiya Parishad’s president Kirti Nath. The president demanded the granting of “Satellite Nath Jogi Autonomous Council” to the neglected indigenous community for the sake of comprehensive development and future security. He also demanded the constitutional safeguard to the community for the safety of the community. The organization’s district president Ramen Nath, secretary Nitumoni Nath, leaders of various organizations including Juba Parishad, Mahila Parishad, Jatiya Parishad and Nath Sahitya Sabha attended the hunger strike programme.

The organization also handed over a memorandum containing 13 points of charter of demands to the Chief Minister through the district administration.

Also Read: Training on ‘All India Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation’ held at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

Also Watch: