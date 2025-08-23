Assam: Joint mock drill on flood relief conducted by Indian Army in Digboi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A comprehensive joint mock drill on flood relief and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations was successfully conducted in Digboi, involving the Indian Army, 12th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from 26 Battalion, NCC, Digboi.

The joint drills were conducted as part of the ten-day Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 which started on August 20 to create synergy between Indian Army and various government agencies for a coordinated response during emergency situations.

The exercise, aimed at enhancing synergy and coordination amongst various stakeholders and simulated a large-scale flood scenario to test and refine response mechanisms, said an official of the Indian Army present onsite.

The mock drill was designed to mirror the challenges faced during real-life flood events in the region.

Participants were tasked with a series of scenarios including rescue and evacuation drills to test swift and efficient rescue operations of stranded civilians following subsequent steps including medical aid and distribution of edibles and drinks for the victims.

Inter-Agency Communication to test and improve communication channels between the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration was also exhibited efficiently in a coordinated manner.

Senior officers from the participating forces lauded the efforts and the high level of professionalism displayed by all teams. The inclusion of NCC cadets was particularly significant, as it provided them with invaluable hands-on experience in disaster management and instilled a sense of responsibility and community service.

The mock drill served as a testament to the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces, NDRF, and SDRF in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Assam, particularly during the monsoon season.

