Assam: Joymati Konwari Memorial Day observed in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Ramdhenu Sub-Committee of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, in collaboration with socio-cultural group 'Nadi', organised a programme on Saturday to commemorate Joymati Konwari at the historic Joysagar Tank. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by 'Nadi' president Bonti Tamuli and was conducted by Mousumi Handique, Convenor of the Ramdhenu Sub-Committee.

Manoj Kumar Gogoi, Secretary of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, appreciated the women members of 'Nadi' and described Joymati as a symbol of unity and harmony between Assam and Nagaland. Dr Simanta Baruah, central office-bearer of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, spoke on the significance of Joymati Divas and presented dialogues from the Bhaona "Shakunir Protishodh."

Assistant Secretary Devajani Saikia Gogoi highlighted Joymati's life and sacrifice through Bhaona dialogues. Meghali Gogoi Kalita also addressed the gathering. The programme featured cultural performances, including songs by Dipanjali Bordoloi and Mousumi Handique, and a recital from "Harishchandra Upakhyan" by Sangita Baruah.

Also Read: Joymati Award conferred on Padmashree Hemoprova Chutia in Dibrugarh