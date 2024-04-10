Assam: Judge Imposes Fine and Extended Sentence in Child Abuse Case

ASSAM: Special Judge Joydev Koch has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 to strongly demonstrate the commitment of the judiciary to protect the rights of children. 30,000 and one year additional imprisonment for a person convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, causing her illicit pregnancy.



The judgment resulting from Special Case No. 44/2022 follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim’s parents at the Gosaigau police station, accusing the perpetrator of kidnapping their minor daughter is following the process.



Special Judge Joydev Koch’s decision confirms the court’s unwavering commitment to upholding the dignity and safety of children and acts as a strong deterrent to perpetrators of such despicable acts.



These cropping issues related to child abuse and exploitation are a matter of grave concern in society and require strong legal measures to protect the innocent and vulnerable minor children. The sentence announced in the case was intended to provide justice for the victim and his family and thus it sends a strong message to potential offenders about the consequences of their actions



The decision was also supported by child rights advocates and legal experts and also stressed the importance of holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring a safe environment for every children to live their lives peacefully.

Judge Joydev Koch's decisive ruling not only highlights the judiciary's resolve in addressing the matter at the earliest with a fair and just redressal of such heinous crimes in the future.