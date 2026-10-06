Assam: Kalita Sanmilan to Block National Highways in Protest Over Land Rights

Kalita Sanmilan announces NH blockades at Numaligarh and Agia from Oct 24

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the central executive meeting of the Kalita Janagosthi Sanmilan, Assam, held at the Rangamati Sahitya Sabha Bhawan in Golaghat district, the members thoroughly reviewed various provisions of Assam’s land laws, particularly the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and its possible implications. The meeting also discussed the demands for protection of the land rights of the Kalita community and expressed concern that despite repeated appeals, the government had not given adequate attention to the issues.

According to official documents of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been listed as a Bill. The Sanmilan has demanded that the land rights and interests of the indigenous communities of Assam be given due consideration in connection with these legal changes.

The central executive meeting expressed deep dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to adequately address the long-standing demands of the Kalita community and urged the Assam Government to take effective and visible measures by October 16. Otherwise, it announced that a series of democratic agitations would be launched from October 24. Against this backdrop, based on the demands of the Sanmilan, the meeting has decided to block National Highways 37 and 39 at Numaligarh in Golaghat district on October 24, block a National Highway at Agia in Goalpara district on November 2, and subsequently carry out democratic agitation programmes in phases across various districts of the state.

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