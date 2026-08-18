Assam: Kamargaon Journalism Workshop Highlights Ethics, Local News and AI in Reporting

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A journalism workshop was held today at the conference hall of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists' Association in Kamargaon, under the initiative of the Basapathar Jivika Sandhani Group and in collaboration with the Kamargaon Regional Journalists' Association.

The workshop, which began at 10 a.m., was formally inaugurated by retired headmaster Jatin Kakati. The session was moderated by Mohen Saikia, secretary of the Kamargaon Journalists' Association.

Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists' Association; Bubul Dutta, president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists' Association; and Uttam Saikia, secretary of the Bokakhat Press Club, participated as resource persons and shared valuable insights into contemporary journalism with the students.

Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa spoke about the importance of journalism in the present day and discussed its various forms. Bubul Dutta spoke on journalistic standards, professional integrity and the importance of local news, while Uttam Saikia discussed news-writing techniques, television journalism and the role of artificial intelligence in journalism.

Progressive farmer and senior citizen Chandra Phukan, senior citizen Suren Gogoi, president of the Kamargaon Journalists' Association Maheshwar Ravidas, secretary of the Basapathar Jivika Sandhani Group Biraj Gogoi, office-bearers of the journalists' association and around 50 students attended the workshop.

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