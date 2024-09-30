Assam: Kamrup DC Visits Lampi Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

A Correspondent

Boko: The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup District, Deba Kumar Mishra, visited Lampi in Boko along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Saturday. Deba Kumar Mishra took charge of Kamrup on September 21. Before he was DC in Sonitpur district. The Commissioner was accompanied by Boko Revenue Circle Officer Divas Bardoloi, Boko Block Development Officer Gangotri Neog, RHAC General Member Arjun Chetri and Rangia Sub-Division Officer Devashish Goswami.

The newly-appointed DC visited Upper Lampi, the last village along the Assam-Meghalaya border, about 28 km from Boko via Kampadoli village.

At the end of the inspection, he had tea with the local people at Lower Lampi and discussed the infrastructure of the area with the local people.

The residents of the Lampi area informed the Commissioner about the long-standing demand of high and higher secondary schools, provision of ambulances for the remote hilly areas, internet network and drinking water problems.

Due to a lack of higher education, the people of the Lampi area expressed sadness that, aside from the headman of the government village, there hasn't been a government employee in Lampi since the country's independence.

The fact that there are roughly 4,000 residents in seven villages in the Lampi region and that patients, especially those who are pregnant, have severe difficulties in the isolated, hilly parts of the region was also highlighted.

However, for maternity care and emergency care, people are transported to Boko Primary Health Centre due to the dearth of high-quality medical care in Lampi. Therefore, the locals were informed about the need for an ambulance in the area.

On the other hand, due to network difficulties, it takes a long time to seek help if there is any problem in the area. In addition, Boko Block Development Officer Gangotri Neog said that about four MGNREGA schemes have not been carried out due to network difficulties.

People of the area also said that the residents of Lampi have not received water through the Jal Jeevan Mission till date. However, the Commissioner has assured the people that he will review these issues and resolve them in the coming days.

