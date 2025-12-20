Assam: Karbi Anglong orders deportation of four declared foreigners

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a recent move to address ongoing issues of illegal immigration, the Karbi Anglong district administration had issued deportation orders against four individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Two of the individuals hail from the Lahorijan area, a region strategically located on the Assam-Nagaland interstate border known for its challenges with cross-border activities.

Lahorijan has long been identified as a sensitive zone prone to various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, land encroachment, and smuggling, partly due to its proximity to the border and frequent movement of people. Recent police operations in the broader Karbi Anglong area have uncovered significant contraband seizures, underscoring the region’s vulnerabilities.

This development comes as Assam prepares for the 2026 Assembly election, with the Election Commission of India opting for a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in the state rather than the more intensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in several other states and union territories. Critics and local stakeholders have expressed concerns that the SR process may not sufficiently identify additional doubtful voters, particularly in border areas affected by historical migration issues. The Election Commission’s decision accounts for Assam’s unique citizenship verification framework linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

District authorities and police remain vigilant, with enforcement measures in place to ensure compliance with the deportation orders. The case highlights broader efforts to safeguard border security and maintain accurate voter records ahead of the polls.

