Assam: Karbi Lammet Amei Underway in Kheroni

KHERONI: Karbi Lammet Amei or the Karbi Sahitya Sabha is underway in the Kheroni region of the West Karbi Anglong District of the state. The event has been able to attract a large number of visitors from across the state. The program has been organised with a three-day schedule from January 30 to February 1.

The Langthat LP School playground in Kheroni of the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam has hosted the district-wise annual convention Karbi Lammet Amei or the Karbi Sahitya Sabha.

The events of the second day were initiated with the hoisting of the traditional flag by the district president of the organisation and former executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Si - im Bey along with the general secretary Ram Singh Kathar.