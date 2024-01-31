Assam: Karbi Lammet Amei Underway in Kheroni

KHERONI: Karbi Lammet Amei or the Karbi Sahitya Sabha is underway in the Kheroni region of the West Karbi Anglong District of the state. The event has been able to attract a large number of visitors from across the state. The program has been organised with a three-day schedule from January 30 to February 1.
The Langthat LP School playground in Kheroni of the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam has hosted the district-wise annual convention Karbi Lammet Amei or the Karbi Sahitya Sabha.
The events of the second day were initiated with the hoisting of the traditional flag by the district president of the organisation and former executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Si - im Bey along with the general secretary Ram Singh Kathar.
The attendees remembered and paid their homages to their ancestors through traditional rituals led by advisors Ramsing Phangcho and Chandrahun Bey. Poem recitation, storytelling, singing in the Karbi language and other competitions were also organised on the occasion.
It was also mentioned that a new president and secretary will be chosen for the district committee during this event.
Recently, the Golden Jubilee of the Naduar Primary Bodo Sahitya Sabha was organised successfully at the Heremba playground of Delaisri in the Biswanath district. The event was organised with a three-day schedule and received the footfall of a considerable number of dignitaries as well as the public.
Several events were organised as a part of this three-day convention. Former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the chief guest for the day Taren Boro hoisted the flag to mark the beginning of the festivities for the last day of the event. This was followed by the open meeting which was chaired by the president of the Naduar Primary Sahitya Sabha Kamal Singh Basumatary.