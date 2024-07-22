Assam: Kargil Vijay Divas celebrated in Tinsukia District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: To commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Divas, Spear Corps warriors hosted an engaging event titled “A Day with Company Commander,” at the Kakopothar, Pengeri, and Tipong Army camps in Tinsukia District on Saturday.

The event was observed to pay tribute to the bravery, courage, and selfless sacrifice of the Indian armed forces who fought against all odds in the high-altitude warfare of the Kargil region, and also to foster community engagement while strengthening the bond between civilians and the armed forces, leaving a lasting impact on the participating school children.

The event, led by military personnel at their respective locations, offered children a unique experience filled with camaraderie as well as learning. The event witnessed the participation of 150 students, 8 teachers, 12 ex-servicemen, and 3 Veer Naris.

The day began with flag hoisting, followed by the national anthem, and continued with various games and team-building exercises designed to cultivate leadership qualities and promote teamwork among the young attendees. A patriotic movie was also screened, followed by a quiz session focusing on the events and heroes of the Kargil War, which witnessed an enthusiastic participation. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and informal interaction with Army personnel, providing the children with valuable insights into the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army. The young participants left with unforgettable memories, remembrances of heroic deeds during the Kargil War and a deeper appreciation for the armed forces.

