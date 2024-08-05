Assam: Karimganj district Congress burns MLA Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha’s effigy

A correspondent

Silchar: The Karimganj district Congress burned the effigy of MLA Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha for comparing the party office with the madrasa. The DCC president, Rajat Chakrabarty, who led the protest, said that Purkayastha was still a Congress MLA, but to appease his masters in the ruling party, he was making derogatory communal comments. Purkayastha, on the other hand, said the Congress had now become a Muslim party, and hence the remaining Hindu leaders were appeasing the Muslim cadres to secure their position in the party.

Recently, Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha, in a statement, said that while he used to enter the Congress party office, sometimes he got whether it was a madrassa or any Islamic conglomeration.

The Congress leaders and cadres reacted sharply against Purkayastha’s comment. Rajat Chakrabarty said Kamalakha was elected as the MLA three times only because of Muslim voters; the Hindus did not vote for him. Now he wanted to join the BJP, and hence he targeted the Muslims unnecessarily. “If Kamalakha has the courage to face the public of Karimganj, he should first resign from the Congress and then fight the Assembly election. Kamalakha is playing a double standard game, as on one side he was targeting the Congress, but on the other side he has no moral courage to resign from the party.”

