Assam: Karimganj Hit By Rs 200 Crore Online Trading Scam; Culprits On The Run

KARIMGANJ: Assam has been hit by a series of fraudulent online trading scams that have duped crores of rupees from investors of late.

This has created a trust deficit in this sector as the credibility of these third party stockbrokers has taken a huge setback. People have also become cautious from illicit practices of this sort.

Another such scandal has come to light in Assam's Karimganj district. It involves two individuals identified as Mohammed Shakir and Ifzal.

The duo have been accused of allegedly cheating the public under the guise of online trading.