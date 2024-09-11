Assam: Karimganj Hit By Rs 200 Crore Online Trading Scam; Culprits On The Run

KARIMGANJ: Assam has been hit by a series of fraudulent online trading scams that have duped crores of rupees from investors of late.
This has created a trust deficit in this sector as the credibility of these third party stockbrokers has taken a huge setback. People have also become cautious from illicit practices of this sort.
Another such scandal has come to light in Assam's Karimganj district. It involves two individuals identified as Mohammed Shakir and Ifzal.
The duo have been accused of allegedly cheating the public under the guise of online trading.
This latest development has prompted the Karimganj police to issue a lookout notice against the duo. The cops have also conducted raids at their residences but both of them evaded capture and are currently absconding.
As per reports, Shakir allegedly defrauded investors by carrying out scams to the tune of Rs 200 crore. He laid the trap by luring investors with enticing offers, promising them with high returns.
Karimganj Police has filed a case under sections 120(B), 420, 409, 406, RW SEC 20(1), 20(2), and 20(3) at Sadar Police Station and investigations are currently underway.
"We have issued a lookout notice after receiving a public complaint with regards to a fake online trading scam. Upon investigation, it has come to light that several others are also associated with the scam," Additional Superintendent of Police Pratap Das said.
The cops have assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of this financial crime and justice will be served at the earliest.
Meanwhile, in another case of a huge online trading scam, a woman has been accused of duping Rs 100 crore of at least 8,000 villagers in Assam’s Baksa district, police said on Tuesday.
The police identified the accused woman as Mainao Brahma, adding that she promised to give lucrative returns to the investors through an online trading scam.
However, for the last several days, she has been on the run and the villagers lodged a police complaint against the woman. The villagers claimed that Brahma had initially given them modest bonuses to win their trust, some of them had even given her their entire life savings.
