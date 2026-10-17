Assam: KAWACH programme officially launched in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The 'KAWACH - Safe Childhoods for a Thriving India' programme was officially launched in Sivasagar district on Tuesday under the aegis of the district administration, with the objective of strengthening child protection and welfare mechanisms. The programme was organised by the North East Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID) in partnership with the British Asian Trust, in alignment with Mission Vatsalya.

The launch was held alongside a district-level review meeting of the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee at the Sukafa Conference Hall in the District Commissioner's Office. The meeting was chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and focused on strengthening coordination among government departments and stakeholders working for child protection and welfare.

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