Assam: Kaziranga National Park Set to Reopen on October 1 After Monsoon Closure

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam will reopen its gates to tourists on October 1, 2024, after the monsoon season. However, access will be limited to three key ranges, the Kohora, Bagori and Burapahar as the park is struggling with the damage caused by severe floods that ravaged the region earlier this year.



The jeep safaris for the wildlife enthusiasts will be conducted in these ranges in two shifts: from 7.30 am to 10 am and from 1.30 pm to 3 pm. Park authorities said, "Safety for visitors remains paramount as the road conditions were yet to recover fully from the heavy rains." Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh assured that all precautionary measures have been taken to maintain security and enjoyment for the tourists.



Kaziranga is a dream destination and hotspot for families, wildlife photographers, and nature lovers, as it provides shelter to one-horned rhinoceros and much other biodiversity. The park runs across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River and boasts a variety of wildlife, including elephants, tigers, and migratory birds, thereby making it a must-visit destination for both domestic and international travelers.



The park is closed each May in anticipation of heavy rains during the onset of Assam's monsoon. But this year, the flooding has taken a nasty toll on its inhabitants: 215 animals died because of the rising waters, including 13 one-horned rhinos. Still, park officials are optimistic about this tourist season in the hope that Kaziranga can show it is resilient and still a place of beauty.



This was confirmed in a letter issued by the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, on September 7: Kaziranga National Park is to reopen partially depending on the weather conditions. "This is for general information of all concerned that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division will be opened for tourists for the season 2024-25 from Oct 1, 2024 onwards subject to weather conditions," the letter said.



Although the reopening of the park was high awaited, complete operations like access to all ranges and areas within the park are informed by further updates on the conditions of the roads and state of ongoing recovery process. As of now, visitors are advised to abide by the announcements and enjoy the great wildlife display that Kaziranga has in store.