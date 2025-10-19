Assam: Kaziranga’s Agoratoli Range Reopens for 2025-26 Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Agoratoli Range of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam officially reopened for the 2025-26 season on Saturday. The inauguration was ceremonially conducted by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Kaziranga LS Constituency.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries formally flagged off the first official safari of the season into the Agoratoli range, marking the ceremonial commencement of tourist operations.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that, in a major livelihood and invasive-species management initiative, a Meteka loom was also inaugurated by the dignitaries at the Agoratoli Community Hall, in the presence of the Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of Agoratoli, Dhuba ati Beloguri, Kandhulimari and Tamulipathar, with a focus on empowering local communities.

“This initiative enables the production of over 100 varieties of eco-friendly handicrafts from invasive water hyacinth, directly addressing one of Kaziranga’s major wetland threats. Water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes), locally known as Meteka, is an invasive aquatic weed, has become a major ecological concern in the wetlands of Kaziranga.

It spreads rapidly across waterbodies, choking natural waterways, depleting oxygen levels, obstructing movement of wildlife and local fishing communities, and severely degrading the health of aquatic ecosystems. Its dense mats block sunlight penetration, affecting native aquatic vegetation and disrupting the wetland food chain,” Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

She further said that, addressing this fast-spreading menace has been critical for both biodiversity conservation and wetland restoration efforts in the park.”Built on a community-participatory model, the EDCs will utilize the water hyacinth to create both handicrafts and handmade paper, advancing Kaziranga’s model of conservation-led entrepreneurship.

The initiative highlights “Kaziranga’s commitment to transforming ecological challenges such as invasive water hyacinth infestation into sustainable livelihood opportunities, strengthening both community resilience and habitat restoration,” Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve also said that, Kaziranga looks forward to welcoming visitors to Agoratoli this season while empowering local communities through nature-positive innovation.

