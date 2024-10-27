Assam: Key ULFA (I) Linkmen Arrested In Joint Military And Police Operation

GUWAHATI: Multiple Overground Workers (OGWs) and linkmen associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I) were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Military Intelligence and the Assam Police.

Th operation unfolded in the Upper Assam districts of Charaideo and Dibrugarh on October 25 and it targeted individuals suspected of maintaining active communication with top ULFA (I) commanders.

The law enforcement authorities took decisive action based on intelligence which indicated towards the existence of a network of operatives linked to senior leaders SS Brigadier Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon, both of whom happen to be high-ranking leaders within the organization’s hierarchy.