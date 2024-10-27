Assam: Key ULFA (I) Linkmen Arrested In Joint Military And Police Operation

GUWAHATI: Multiple Overground Workers (OGWs) and linkmen associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I) were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Military Intelligence and the Assam Police.
Th operation unfolded in the Upper Assam districts of Charaideo and Dibrugarh on October 25 and it targeted individuals suspected of maintaining active communication with top ULFA (I) commanders.
The law enforcement authorities took decisive action based on intelligence which indicated towards the existence of a network of operatives linked to senior leaders SS Brigadier Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon, both of whom happen to be high-ranking leaders within the organization’s hierarchy.
Coordinated operations were launched by the joint forces comprising Military Intelligence, the 23 Assam Rifles under HQ 73 Mountain Brigade, and the Assam Police across targeted locations.
An operation in the Namtola area of Assam's Charaideo district led to the apprehension of Prem Newar, a key intermediary linked to SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon.
Meanwhile, a significant crackdown by another joint team resulted in the arrest of Ujjal Gohain, also known as Socrates, and Shashanka Rajkhowa in Chabua, Dibrugarh district.
Gohain, the son of the late Hem Chandra Gohain, and Rajkhowa, son of Keshab Rajkhowa, have been identified as active OGWs for ULFA (I).
