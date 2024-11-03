Assam: Khel Maharan 2.0 Achieves New Milestone, Records 53.5 Lakh Registrations
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Khel Maharan initiative has turned out to be a success in the state with increased registrations as compared to last year.
It is playing an instrumental role in fostering a vibrant sports culture throughout the state, the Assam CM stated.
The sports ecosystem is thriving in the state with growing enthusiasm among the people of Assam due to this initiative.
This is evident in the fact that a total of 53,58,661 registrations have been recorded as of November 1, 2024 under Khel Maharan 2.0, surpassing the previous year's total of 52,76,481 registrations from Khel Maharan 1.
It is interesting to note that the female participation has increased, with 24,54,376 women registered compared to 22,02,812 last year.
Contrastingly, male registrations witnessed a nominal drop, with 29,04,285 men taking part in this year's initiative, down from 30,73,669.
CM Sarma expressed his contentment over the Khel Maharan initiative's rising popularity, stressing that sports not only inculcates discipline and teamwork but also enhances physical fitness and mental well-being.
