Assam: Khel Maharan 2.0 Achieves New Milestone, Records 53.5 Lakh Registrations

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Khel Maharan initiative has turned out to be a success in the state with increased registrations as compared to last year.

It is playing an instrumental role in fostering a vibrant sports culture throughout the state, the Assam CM stated.

The sports ecosystem is thriving in the state with growing enthusiasm among the people of Assam due to this initiative.

This is evident in the fact that a total of 53,58,661 registrations have been recorded as of November 1, 2024 under Khel Maharan 2.0, surpassing the previous year's total of 52,76,481 registrations from Khel Maharan 1.