Assam: Kokrajhar DC attends seed distribution programme in Gossaigaon

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KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, on Friday, participated in the ceremonial distribution of seeds and planting materials organised by Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Gossaigaon Campus, aimed at promoting scientific farming, crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices in the district. During the programme, 100 progressive farmers were provided with blackgram seeds (SBC-40), arecanut seedlings, Assam lemon cuttings and black pepper planting materials to encourage improved agricultural practices and enhance farm productivity. Farmers were also encouraged to register themselves to avail themselves of the benefits of various state and central government schemes. Later, the District Commissioner visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Gossaigaon, along with Dr Manoranjan Neog, Dr Kameswar Das, scientists from Assam Agricultural University and KVK officials to review ongoing agricultural activities and field demonstrations.

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