Assam: Kokrajhar DC Masanda M Pertin reviews progress of ongoing schemes in DDC meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for November was held on Wednesday last at the DC's office in Kokrajhar with DC Masanda M Pertin in the chair. The key attendees included all ADCs, SDO(C) Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora, along with all Heads of Department from various sectors.

During the meeting, DC Masanda Pertin reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes across the district, emphasizing the importance of adhering to timelines and ensuring that projects are completed in a timely and efficient manner. She urged all officials to maintain steady progress on these initiatives and take proactive steps to resolve any bottlenecks that may arise.

The DC also highlighted the critical need to enhance the accessibility of public services by directing the ADC and Aadhaar Nodal Officer to establish Aadhaar registration centers in every BEEO office across the district. This initiative aims to facilitate wider AAPAR ID registrations and streamline access to essential government services for the public.

Addressing the concerning issue of malnutrition, DC called for enhanced efforts from district administration officials to adopt and address cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in targeted interventions. She called for a multi-pronged approach to address health issues as such, including stronger coordination between healthcare, education, and social welfare departments.

Furthermore, the DC stressed the importance of effective scheme convergence across various departments to maximize the impact of development initiatives. She encouraged a collaborative approach to optimize resource use and ensure that each scheme's benefits are fully realized, thereby accelerating progress toward the district's broader developmental goals.

