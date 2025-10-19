Assam: Kuki scholars commemorate 108th Anglo–Kuki War with web talk

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Marking the 108th year of the Anglo–Kuki War (1917–1919), which was referred to as the Kuki Revolt or Kuki Uprising in British official records, the Assam Kuki College Professors’ Association (ASKCOPA), in collaboration with the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Karbi Anglong, Assam, organised an interactive web talk on the eve of the anniversary with the theme “Rekindling the Spirit of the Anglo–Kuki War: Inspiring Unity, Identity, and a Shared Destiny.”

The event brought together professors, teachers, research scholars, community leaders, doctors, and other distinguished personalities from across Assam. The online session was hosted by Dr. Paominthang Haokip, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Tinsukia College.

The programme began with a tribute to legend, Dr. Zubeen Garg, followed by an invocation prayer by Rev. Dr. Sehjalam Doungel. The welcome address and opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Lamkholal Doungel, President of ASKCOPA, who is also Associate Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, D.H.S.K. College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, and Advisor, Kuki Inpi Assam.

Dr. Doungel emphatically highlighted the objective and purpose of the programme, passionately appealing to all participants to revisit the heroism, unity, and spirit of resistance embodied in the Anglo–Kuki War, and to translate its enduring relevance into action in addressing contemporary societal challenges—particularly in fostering cultural pride, social harmony, and collective advancement among the Kuki people.

The three eminent resource persons for the session were Dr. Hoipi Haokip, Assistant Professor, Presidency College, Manipur; Pu L. Doungel; and Pu Thanglun Changsan, Advisor and former President, Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA). The session was moderated by Dr. Paochon Tuboi, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Sociology, S.P.P. College, Sivasagar, and witnessed lively participation and an engaging exchange of ideas.

Dr. Hoipi Haokip presented a compelling analysis of the pivotal role of women during the Anglo–Kuki War. She highlighted how Kuki women served as transporters of food and ammunition, acted as informants, and even assumed leadership roles as Haosapi when male chiefs were imprisoned by the British. She also underscored the significance of traditional rituals such as Chang-ai, which celebrates the diligence and contribution of women in sustaining families and communities.

“We must respect and acknowledge the contributions of women in our society,” she asserted. Pu L. Doungel, in his address, shed light on the leadership and sacrifices of legendary Kuki warriors such as Pu Chengjapao and Pu Tintong, drawing parallels between their struggles and the need for unity in present times. He urged the community to overcome sectarian divisions and to work collectively toward education and youth empowerment.

The third speaker, Pu Thanglun Changsan, focused on the contemporary challenges of Kuki society, particularly the weakening sense of land and identity. Drawing comparisons with other communities, he underlined the importance of historical memory, collective effort, and self-governance.

