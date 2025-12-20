Assam: Kuruwabahi–Chinakan connecting road dilapidated for a long time

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Chinakan village of flood-affected Kuruwabahi, located along the bank of the Dhansiri river, plays a significant role in the rural economy of Bokakhat sub-division. However, the connecting road leading to the village has been causing serious hardship to the local residents for a long time.

Although the road is only about 300 metres long, it is extremely important for the farmers of this extensive agriculture-dominated area. Unfortunately, the road is very narrow and turns muddy even after a single spell of rain, due to which farmers of the region have been facing persistent difficulties for years.

Moreover, this very road is the only access route to one of Golaghat district’s model beekeeping centres — PAPUMONI HONEY BEE APIARY. Researchers, students, departmental officials, traders and customers who visit the apiary for field-based studies frequently face problems because of the poor condition of the road.

On December 28, 2023, Agriculture Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora had visited the apiary and assured that necessary measures would be taken at the earliest regarding the road. However, no action has been taken till date.

Earlier, during 2013–18, when the Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat was under Congress control, the residents of Chinakan were informed that all necessary steps were being taken and that the road would be constructed to make it convenient for transportation. Despite these assurances, the road was not built. Subsequently, during 2019–24, even after the Kuruwabahi Panchayat came under the ruling BJP, no steps were taken for the road, and it continues to remain in a severely dilapidated condition.

