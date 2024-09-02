Assam: KVK-IFFCO Launched Programme of Spraying Nano Urea Using Drone

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, in association with IFFCO, ceremonially launched a special programme of spraying Nano Urea fertilizer using drone technology at greater Bagariguri areas in the district on Saturday. During the programme, the agriculture scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, as well as experts from IFFCO, sprayed Nano Urea fertilizer using drone technology at over 40 hectares of paddy fields and sensitized the farmers of the areas over the significance of spraying Nano Urea fertilizer using drone technology for paddy. Dr. Bipin Kumar, a scientist from IRRI, ceremonially inaugurated the drive in the presence of principal scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, Dr. Niranjan Deka; Ranjan Prasad Deka, district agriculture officer; Dr. Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan, Science Guru, Fishery College, Raha; and other scientists as well as staff of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon.

The principal scientist and Head of KVK, Nagaon, Dr. Niranjan Deka, delivered the welcome address and asserted the importance of spraying Nano Urea fertilizer using the drone technology, which is not expensive, and urged the farmers’ community to adopt the technology at their respective crop fields so far.

While inaugurating the programme, Dr. Bipin Kumar, scientist of IRRI, said that it is commonly seen as the farmer’s usually top dress the urea fertilizer at their respective crop fields, which is expensive, ununiform, and labour-intensive as well as time-consuming so far. Over a hundred farmers from the greater Bagariguri areas participated in the programme, asserted in an official press note.

Also Read: Faulty system impedes hassle-free urea distribution among the farmers (sentinelassam.com)