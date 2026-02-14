Assam: Lachit Nagar bridge project in Pathsala delayed due to contractor’s inaction

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The long-awaited plan to replace the old wooden bridge at Lachit Nagar in Pathsala with a new concrete bridge has been delayed due to the contractor’s failure to begin construction. This project is part of a larger initiative involving 48 bridges, of which 37 have already been successfully completed.

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass stated that, despite the tender process for the Lachit Nagar bridge being completed and the work order officially awarded to the contractor, construction has yet to commence. The department issued four separate notices urging the contractor to begin work immediately, and the relevant reference numbers of these communications are on record. After no progress was made despite repeated reminders, the department has now taken stringent action. On February 2, an official notice was issued cancelling the work order and initiating proceedings to forfeit the contractor’s security deposit, as stipulated in the tender’s terms and conditions.

Minister Dass emphasized that negligence in development works will not be tolerated and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing public infrastructure projects on time.

