Assam: Lakhs of geo bags lie unused in Simina as erosion continues

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Even as riverbank erosion continues to ravage several parts of Assam during the ongoing flood season, lakhs of geo bags meant for erosion control have reportedly been lying unused for years at the Water Resources Department's inspection bungalow premises at Chulikata near Simina Chowk under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district.

According to locals, the geo bags and other erosion-control materials have remained stacked in the open for nearly two to three years without any apparent plan for their utilisation. With weeds and vegetation growing around the stockpile, many fear that materials worth crores of rupees may deteriorate before they are put to use.

The sight has drawn sharp criticism from residents, particularly as riverbank erosion continues unabated along the Brahmaputra at Simina, Guimara, and Gumi. Locals questioned why the department has failed to utilise the materials despite the persistent erosion threatening these vulnerable stretches.

Residents alleged that the prolonged storage of the geo bags reflects poor planning and lack of proper management by the authorities. They argued that while the government has been implementing ambitious erosion-control measures across the state using geo bags and other protective structures, valuable materials are lying idle at a time when several riverbank areas urgently require protection.

The erosion protection works in the Palasbari-Gumi stretch were earlier executed under an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted project by Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited. However, locals claimed that the unused stock has remained unattended.

Questioning whether public funds are being wasted in the name of government schemes, residents urged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Water Resources Department to intervene immediately, ensure accountability, and utilise the geo bags for erosion-prone areas before the materials become unusable. They also demanded strict action against any lapses in planning and execution.

When contacted, an official of the Water Resources Department said that the geo bags were procured under the ADB-assisted project and that the contract had been awarded to Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited. The official stated that around 90 per cent of the project work in the Palasbari area has already been completed.

The official further said that the geo bags currently stored at the Chulikata Inspection Bungalow are in good condition and fully fit for use. According to the department, approximately 2.5 lakh geo bags are available at the site and will be utilised for the next phase of anti-erosion works in the Chaygaon and Boko areas.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Launches Geo Bag Installation Project to Combat River Erosion