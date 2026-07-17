Assam: Landslide scare casts shadow on Telkhad Gurudwara centenary in Digboi

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DIGBOI: Mounting safety concerns have cast a shadow over preparations for the centenary celebrations of the historic Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Central (Telkhad), with the shrine's management committee alleging that repeated warnings over the vulnerability of the hilltop complex went unheeded by the Assam Oil Division (AOD) management until a recent landslide exposed the fragile condition of the site.

Established in 1926 on Indian Oil Corporation's Assam Oil Division (AOD) land in Central Digboi, the Gurudwara is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary from October 15 to November 15, 2026. The month-long religious event is expected to draw thousands of devotees, Sikh religious leaders, senior IOC officials, and government dignitaries, making the committee's safety concerns particularly significant.

Committee President Jaswant Singh Sandhu alleged that despite repeated representations over the past several months, the AOD management failed to initiate timely and effective measures to secure the highly vulnerable hillside behind the Gurudwara complex. According to him, the recent landslide and rapid soil erosion have reaffirmed long-standing concerns regarding the safety of the Langar Hall, residential quarters, and other structures situated on the slope.

Sandhu alleged that the landslide caused extensive damage to the Gurudwara premises and narrowly averted a major tragedy, with the priest and his family escaping unharmed. He claimed that the incident resulted from poor workmanship, negligent execution, and an unscientific approach adopted during the construction of the retaining wall by a contractor engaged by the AOD under the supervision of the refinery management. Sandhu demanded that the proposed retaining wall project be entrusted to an experienced and technically competent firm capable of handling specialised geotechnical works, warning that any compromise on engineering standards could further endanger the century-old religious institution.

In a memorandum submitted to the local MLA seeking assistance for the centenary celebrations, the Gurudwara committee sought the construction of a scientifically designed retaining wall at the rear of the shrine, development of a dedicated parking area with boundary protection, arrangements for temporary infrastructure, and adequate security during the Nagar Kirtan scheduled for October 24. Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, the Assam Oil Division management stated that mitigation measures were already in progress.

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