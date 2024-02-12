Assam Launches App ‘RAHAT’ To Combat Flood in Cachar

CACHAR: In a first of its kind, the Cachar district administration in Assam has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application ‘RAHAT’ to combat floods in the state.

The application reportedly creates strong connectivity among people, security forces and government during the flood situations.

The app named Rapid Action for Humanitarian Assistance in Tragedies (RAHAT) is also designed to share crucial information during a disaster and will also disseminate early warning along with evacuation support, search and rescue operations.