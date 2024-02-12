Assam Launches App ‘RAHAT’ To Combat Flood in Cachar

CACHAR: In a first of its kind, the Cachar district administration in Assam has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application ‘RAHAT’ to combat floods in the state.
The application reportedly creates strong connectivity among people, security forces and government during the flood situations.
The app named Rapid Action for Humanitarian Assistance in Tragedies (RAHAT) is also designed to share crucial information during a disaster and will also disseminate early warning along with evacuation support, search and rescue operations.
RAHAT will also allow the line departments to select disaster type and provide an option to include information on the context of damage.
The app launch comes in response to the impact of floods in Assam, with Cachar district being the worst-affected district in 2022 as 85% of the total population was affected. The district also recorded over 45 deaths, highest in the state.
District commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha stressed on the importance of the app in harnessing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for disaster risk management, including prevention, mitigation, response and recovery efforts.
Jha also highlighted the ability of the application to execute essential tasks even in the data shadow areas, guaranteeing the dissemination of crucial information under adverse conditions.
Meanwhile, the District project officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shamim Ahmed Choudhury said that they have also communicated the concept of this pioneering initiative to the state government.
“We are getting good response after launching the app and we have appealed to the state authorities to adopt this in other flood-prone districts. They have shown positive interest,” he said.
Furthermore, as per reports of the state disaster management, 324,938 people were affected in 898 villages across 18 districts last year.
According to officials, rainfall was comparatively less in 2023 and more rains are expected this year.
