Assam launches sweeping vocational education reform to boost youth skills and jobs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant initiative aimed at addressing youth unemployment and promoting skill development among school students, Assam Government has launched a comprehensive reform in vocational education across the state, including Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. As part of the initiative, a special orientation programme on proper assessment methods for skill-based subjects was organised for resource persons at Sivasagar Natya Mandir on Saturday. The programme was attended by officials from various departments, educators, and district-level authorities.

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