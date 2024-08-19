Assam: Law-and-order meeting held at BCPL in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Police Special DGP, Harmeet Singh, held a law and order review meeting at BCPL in Dibrugarh on Sunday. The review meeting was held after the recovery of explosives planted by the Ulfa (Independent) in various parts of eastern Assam. Apart from Singh, IGP (Administration), Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (NER) Satyaraj Hazarika, and the SPs, Additional SPs, and OCs of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Sadiya districts under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Range took part in the meeting at the BCPL Administrative Building premises in Lepetkatta, Dibrugarh.

Speaking to media persons, the special DGP, Harmeet Singh, said, “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate where the bomb-like substances were found, and the Additional Superintendent of police will lead the SIT. We are looking forward to the safety and security of the public. Anybody found to be involved will not be spared.”

“Our paramount responsibility is to provide safety and security to the people of Assam,” said Special DGP Singh. He said they are tasked with conducting a thorough investigation to determine the nature of the substances and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“In light of this discovery, we convened a review meeting where we brainstormed the most effective strategies moving forward. I want to make it unequivocally clear that anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of this state will face severe consequences,” Singh said. The police further announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for concrete leads.

