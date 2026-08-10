Assam: Little Flower School tops Shubhayon Foundation inter-school quiz at Abhayapuri College

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BONGAIGAON: The Shubhayon Foundation organised an inter-school quiz competition at Abhayapuri College on Sunday, with around 28 teams from different schools participating. After the preliminary round, eight teams qualified for the final round.

The quiz, conducted by Abhayapuri College professor Dr Rajesh Tiwari, Little Flower School, Abhayapuri, won the quiz conducted by Abhayapuri College professor Dr Rajesh Tiwari by Little Flower School, Abhayapuri, while F.R. School, Kirtanpara, secured the second position. Poet and noted writer Dr Maromi Barthakur Talukdar and Anukul Chandra Nath attended the prize distribution ceremony as guests and encouraged the students to develop knowledge and a healthy competitive spirit. Shubhayon Foundation president Nayanjyoti Rajbongshi delivered the welcome address. Foundation treasurer Antaranga Talukdar appreciated the initiative. Secretary Utpal Roy said the foundation would organise more such programmes to promote knowledge, talent and healthy competition among students.

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