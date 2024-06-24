Assam: Locals Allege Corruption in Road Construction in Dhing

NAGAON: Alleging severe corruption during the construction of roads, residents of Dhing have requested the Chief Minister of Assam to look into the matter and take the necessary steps.

Locals of a locality in Nagoan mentioned severe corruption during the pucca road construction Dhing under a state government scheme. They mentioned that there is a lot of corruption going on in the Chief Minister's plan to build proper roads in Dhing town and called on the Chief Minister to step in and take necessary steps.

The Public Works Department has set aside Rs 370.59 crore for constructing a 1200-meter-long road from Dhing Bazaar to Dhing Intersection on Nagaon Bhuragaon road as part of the Chief Minister's plan for better roads in 2023-2024. The contractor Fakrul Islam has bagged the contract for the construction of the road. Fakrul Islam has already started working on it, but according to the estimate he's cutting corners and not doing the work properly. Instead of fixing the whole road, he seems to be doing shoddy work on only parts of it, without any oversight from the Public Works Department officials. The local people are upset over the corruption in the public works department. They're asking for Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma himself to step in and sort things out before the road construction comes to a halt if things don't improve soon.

Meanwhile, the citizens of South Salmara-Mankachar have demanded proper action be taken by the authorities to prevent incidents of soil erosion in the district. They have also alleged corruption in terms distribution of compensation among those affected by the problem.

Residents in Berabhanga Village of the 1st block of South Salmara Mankachar distinct of Assam staged a protest regarding erosion-related issues in their village. They claimed that there had been multiple discrepancies in compensating those impacted by erosion. A large number of villagers from Berabhanga Village 1st Block in South Salmara Mancachar district held a protest. They mentioned that they were unfairly left out of compensation despite being affected by erosion.