Assam: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Silver at Grand Prix 2024, Set to Represent India in Paris Olympics

GUWAHATI: Indian boxing sensation and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain clinched silver medal at Grand Prix 2024 competition held in Czech Republic. The event which took place from June 12 to 15. Borgohain showcased her skills in round-robin format.

On the final day of competition, Lovlina faced a tough battle against China's Li Qian narrowly losing 2-3 in her third bout. Despite the loss, her overall performance earned her silver medal. Earlier in competition, Lovlina secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against England's Chantal Reid. She faced a setback in her second bout losing 0-5 to Cindy Ngamba of Olympic Refugee team.

Borgohain brought home bronze medal in welterweight category at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She will be one of key boxers representing India at Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Her participation adds to India's formidable boxing squad which has secured six quotas for Paris Olympics.

Joining Lovlina in quest for Olympic glory are Amit Panghal (51 kg) Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg) Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57 kg). Lovlina, competing in women's 75 kg category along with two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg). And Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg). They earned their spots through stellar performances at Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

The remaining three quotas were achieved during Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Amit Panghal, Nishant Dev. Jaismine Lamboria secured their places by winning their respective quarterfinal bouts.

As India heads to Paris 2024 Olympics. The nation aims to surpass its all-time best tally of seven medals. Including a gold achieved at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Paralympic team is also looking to improve on record-breaking haul of 19 medals. This includes five golds, from Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Lovlina Borgohain's journey to Paris Olympics is testament to her resilience and dedication. Her recent performance at Grand Prix 2024 serves as strong indicator of her readiness. She is prepared to compete at highest level. This may bring further glory to India on international stage. The nation eagerly anticipates achievements of its athletes in upcoming Olympic Games.