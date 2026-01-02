Assam: Low-cost paddy drum seeder method boosts Sali yield in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A promising low-cost agricultural innovation has emerged from Chamuagaon village under Orang mouza in Udalguri district, where direct sowing of Sali paddy using a paddy drum seeder has demonstrated higher productivity and significant cost savings for farmers.

The method was experimentally implemented by retired Assistant Director of Agriculture and noted agricultural expert Uddhab Chandra Deka, in collaboration with local farmers Pankaj Rabha and Lakshmi Rabha. The trial was conducted on July 18, 2025, using the Ranjit Sub-1 paddy variety, alongside traditional transplanted paddy cultivated on the same day and similar land conditions.

The paddy drum seeder, a lightweight manual implement weighing approximately 10 kg, enables farmers to sow pre-germinated seeds directly into puddled fields, eliminating the need for nursery preparation, seedling transplantation, and associated labour costs. As a result, farmers save nearly Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 per bigha while also reducing crop duration by 7-10 days.

Upon harvesting on December 9, the direct-sown crop recorded an increase of nearly one quintal per bigha compared to conventionally transplanted paddy.

Agricultural experts noted that the method not only enhances yield but also allows timely preparation of fields for subsequent Rabi crops, thereby improving overall farm profitability. The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from journalist associations, citizen groups, and agricultural stakeholders across Orang and Udalguri, who hailed the experiment as a farmer-friendly, sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional paddy cultivation.

Experts believe that wider adoption of the paddy drum seeder technique could significantly benefit small and marginal farmers across the areas, especially in areas facing labour shortages and rising input costs.

