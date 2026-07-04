Assam: Lumpy skin disease spreads across Chaygaon; farmers suffer heavy losses

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has spread across several villages of Chaygaon under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency, triggering panic among cattle rearers and farmers. The highly contagious viral disease has reportedly infected a large number of cattle, while several animals have succumbed to the infection in different localities, causing substantial economic losses to livestock owners.

For many rural households in the region, cattle are the primary source of livelihood, providing income through milk production and agricultural activities. The outbreak has therefore dealt a severe blow to farmers, many of whom have invested their life savings in rearing livestock. Several affected cattle owners said that they are now struggling to cope with the financial burden of treatment and the loss of valuable animals.

Locals and cattle rearers alleged that the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department failed to undertake timely preventive measures before the outbreak. They claimed that vaccination drives were either delayed or did not adequately cover vulnerable areas, allowing the disease to spread rapidly across villages.

According to the residents, had preventive vaccination been carried out well in advance, the impact of the outbreak could have been significantly reduced.

People from the affected areas also expressed concern over the alleged shortage of veterinary services in remote villages. They claimed that many cattle owners had to wait for veterinary assistance, while some struggled to access medicines and treatment for infected animals. The situation, they said, had created fear among livestock owners as more cases continue to emerge.

Demanding immediate government intervention, the locals urged the State Government and the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to intensify vaccination drives, deploy additional veterinary personnel, ensure the availability of medicines, and provide compensation or financial assistance to farmers who have lost cattle due to the disease. They also called for awareness campaigns to educate cattle rearers about preventive measures and early symptoms of the disease.

Speaking to this correspondent, Chaygaon Block Veterinary Dispensary Veterinary Officer Dr Manashjyoti Thakuria said that the department was actively monitoring the situation and providing treatment to affected animals. Dr Thakuria also acknowledged that the veterinary institution was functioning with a shortage of manpower, which has affected field-level operations. However, he assured that the department was making every possible effort to attend to affected areas despite limited resources.

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