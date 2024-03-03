Assam: Majuli's Mask-Making and Manuscript Painting Awarded Geographical Indication Tag

GUWAHATI: Majuli, an island in the Brahmaputra river, now boasts the distinguished Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This is recognized for its esteemed Mukha Shilpa (mask-making) and Manuscript Paintings. India's government gave this approval after examining the deep cultural wealth and historical significance of these folk crafts.
Mukha Shilpa, mask-making, traces its roots back to the 1500s. It was during this time that Saint Sankardeva, a respected cultural figure in medieval Assam, introduced Neo-Vaisnavism. He instilled in the region a sense of devotion and social unity through art. As a result, Mukha Shilpa became key in this cultural growth, presenting an array of masks that symbolize varied characters, feelings, and Vaisnavism topics.
These masks are more than art; they exemplify Majuli's local socio-religious life. Using local resources, they reflect the community's practicality and act as visual storybooks of Vaisnavism. This tradition continues today, with talented craftsmen in the Satras (monasteries) and local villages upholding it.
At the same time, Majuli's Manuscript Paintings bring Hindu epic tales from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavata Purana to life. These artworks, especially those depicting Lord Krishna's Bhagavata Purana stories, effectively demonstrate the region's rich culture and artistic skill. The rarity of these works is evident in the three different manuscript writing styles—Gargayan script, Kaithall, and Bamunia.
The GI tag does two big things. It protects Mukha Shilpa and Manuscript Paintings and it shows the world the skill of the artists. This puts Majuli in the world's spotlight. This helps people protect and enjoy these traditions.
This GI tag makes Majuli happy. It's like a big sign pointing to Majuli. It shines light on the rich culture of the island by showcasing the wonderful art of Mukha Shilpa and Manuscript Paintings.
