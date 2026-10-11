Assam: Makum road remains in poor condition for months in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A 500-metre stretch of Makum road, from Thermal Point to Shivdham on AT Road (NH-37) in Tinsukia, has remained in a deplorable condition for several months, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and raising serious road safety concerns ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Residents and daily commuters had expected the road to be repaired and properly metalled before the festive season. However, with only seven days left before Durga Puja, there appears to be little possibility of the work being completed in time.

The condition of the road has reportedly deteriorated further after potholes were filled with muddy soil instead of durable construction materials. Even a brief spell of rain turns the stretch into a slippery and hazardous route, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

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