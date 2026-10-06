Assam Mala Project Faces Allegations of Rs 16.50 Lakh Material Diversion

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DIGBOI: Alleged unauthorised diversion of construction materials worth around Rs 16.50 lakh from a major Assam Mala 2.0 road project has raised serious questions over material accountability and site-level supervision, with the executing agency approaching Digboi police seeking stringent action against those allegedly responsible.

The complaint was lodged by Bhaskar Goswami, Director of Purbanchal Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., the agency executing the 40-km Digboi–Pengree–Bordumsa–Mohong Chariali road improvement and upgradation project under Assam Mala 2.0.

In his written complaint dated September 28, Goswami alleged that substantial quantities of project materials were removed and allegedly put to private use without the company’s knowledge, authority or approval. According to the complaint, the materials allegedly diverted comprise approximately 1,000 cubic metres of excavated soil and another 1,000 to 1,200 cubic metres of Granular Sub-Base (GSB) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM). The company has assessed the approximate combined value of the materials at Rs 16.50 lakh.

The complaint names Pankaj Nath, a resident of Punia under Digboi police station, alleging that he removed or facilitated the removal of the project materials without authorisation. The contractor has alleged that the materials were subsequently used for filling a private pond belonging to Jayanta Chetia, son of Abani Chetia of Bhim Pathar Kalamati.

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