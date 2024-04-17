Assam: Mamata Banerjee to Lead TMC Rally in Assam's Silchar Today

ASSAM: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is all set to headline a Trinamool Congress rally in Silchar today. She prepares and takes lead to go forward to the center stage in the Assam election scenario. The high-profile event is part of Banerjee's campaign efforts in support of TMC candidate Radheshyam Biswas from Karimganj constituency.



Banerjee’s presence in Silchar will be a rallying point for the TMC faithful members thus garnering immense attention and support from the party’s followers. The CM is scheduled to address the public at the Town Club premises in the afternoon, where many supporters and party workers are expected.



According to Assam TMC president Ripun Bora, Banerjee will land at Kumbhirgram airport around noon before making her way to Silchar. The march will be marked by a huge motorcycle rally to welcome him, and thousands of enthusiastic TMC supporters are scheduled to participate in the party



After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata, completing her campaign in Assam. The visit highlights the TMC’s strategic push beyond West Bengal’s borders, aimed at expanding its influence and presence in neighboring states.



The prospects for the much awaited Mamata Banerjee’s rally reflects the ongoing political momentum in Assam where it can be seen that the parties bolster their efforts ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the reported updates on Banerjee’s speech and the impact of her campaign on the electoral scenario are eagerly awaited as the region gears up for the electoral contest.

The TMC’s foray into Assam is an important chapter in the party’s expansion strategy, with the very presence of Mamata Banerjee underscoring the importance of the upcoming elections in the state. The rally in Silchar is expected to energize TMC supporters and inject new impetus into the party’s electoral ambitions beyond its traditional stronghold of West Bengal.