Assam: Man assaulted on suspicion of witchcraft in Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A man identified as Dhanjit Bey was allegedly subjected to a brutal assault on suspicion of practising witchcraft at Nongtaria in the Rani area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on September 8, highlighting the continuing grip of superstition despite advances in modern science.

According to allegations, Dhanjit was assaulted by several villagers who suspected him of being responsible for the prolonged illness of a youth. He was reportedly left seriously injured and has since been staying at a undisclosed location fearing for his safety. According to Raju Rongson and Balen Taro, a youth named Hemanta Taro of Jalukpaham had been suffering from a prolonged illness and his family had reportedly relied on traditional healers instead of medical treatment. They alleged that a traditional healer from the Rani-Bongara area had told the family that someone from within the household was responsible for Hemanta’s illness, leading to suspicion and mistrust among family members.

The two alleged that Dhanjit’s relatives, including Rana Bey, Kandhura Bey, Apen Bey and Garj Bey, had been involved in assisting Hemanta with traditional treatment. However, differences reportedly developed between them and Dhanjit over the treatment, eventually leading to allegations of witchcraft against him.

According to the allegations, Dhanjit’s relatives, including Sanjib Rongpi, Anjan Rongson, Pranab Rongson and Garjan Rongson, subsequently accused him of witchcraft and convened a traditional village meeting at Jalukpaham Taluk. The Taluk reportedly advised the parties to resolve the matter amicably instead of resorting to punishment. However, as the dispute continued, three meetings were held. At the final meeting on September 1, Dhanjit was reportedly ordered to pay a penalty of two pigs by September 8.

As Dhanjit could allegedly arrange only one pig by the deadline, several people reportedly assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured.

A brother of the victim alleged that the assault was so severe that the family feared Dhanjit had died. He was subsequently taken for medical treatment, but villagers at Jalukpaham allegedly stopped them midway, insisting that the penalty be paid before he could be taken to hospital. The villagers allegedly told them that if Dhanjit died, he should die there.

Durga Tamang of Garbhanga condemned the incident and said steps should be taken to ensure that no other person becomes a victim of such superstition.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Dhanjit, Rani Police summoned those allegedly involved in the incident, including Sanjib Rongpi, Chanu Taro, Anjan Rongson, Pranab Rongson and Garjan Rongson, along with members of the Jalukpaham Taluk and the victim’s family, for a discussion at Rani Police Outpost on September 10.

Also Read: Assam: Couple accused of witchcraft burnt alive in Karbi Anglong