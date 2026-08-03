Assam: Man dies, leaving his all-girl family without source of income

A CORRESPONDENT

Nazira: Among them is a poor family from, whose plight has touched many hearts.

Bakul Phukan, the sole breadwinner of the family in Bhorolua village in Simaluguri Gaon Panchayat, fell seriously ill during the floods and was admitted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance service. Phukan’s illness, later identified as tuberculosis, left the family without any source of income.

His eldest daughter, Barsha Phukan (14), amid the chaos, took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings—Bibisha (12) and Satyajit (7). to care for her younger siblings—Bibisha (12) and Satyajit (7)—amid the chaos. While one sister stayed at the hospital with their father, Barsha struggled to survive with her younger brother in their flood-ravaged home, surrounded by water and silt.

Their desperate condition came to light when Nazira-based journalist Pankaj Saikia, along with his friends Amandeep Singh Bharge and Shamim Rahman, visited the area to distribute relief. Despite being flood-affected himself, Saikia had been actively helping others.

The young children During the team’s visit, they discovered the young children living in terrible conditions inside their silt-filled home. living in terrible conditions inside their silt-filled home during the team’s visit. Moved by Barsha’s resilience and heartbreaking story, they offered food and water.

Also Read: Assam Flood Heroism: Tea Tribe Man Dies Rescuing Muslim Woman