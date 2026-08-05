Assam: Man drowns after falling into floodwater in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A man drowned after falling into floodwater at Leblebi field in Badulipar under Dergaon police station in Golaghat district on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Himadri (Himu) Bhattacharya (68 years), a resident of the Badulipar tea garden area, was returning after catching fish using a banana-stem raft when he accidentally fell into the swollen waters of the Gelabil river. It is learnt that the raft slipped into a deep-water channel, causing him to lose his balance and fall into the water, leading to his death. Locals recovered him from the water, but he had already succumbed. The deceased was a daily-wage labourer and a resident of Badulipar Tea Garden Grant.

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