Assam Man Killed as Neighbour Runs Truck Over Him Repeatedly

DIGBOI — A young man was allegedly killed by his neighbour who repeatedly drove a truck over him following a minor argument in Assam's Tinsukia district on Monday evening, triggering protests and road blockades in the Powai area.

The victim, Akash Tiwari, a resident of Powai Centre in Digboi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the accused as Akash Singh, who allegedly used a truck bearing registration number AS01SC1951 to carry out the attack.

A Minor Argument That Turned Fatal

According to eyewitness accounts, the two men — both aged between 25 and 27 and living in the same locality — were involved in a brief verbal altercation earlier that evening.

The dispute appeared to have ended when Singh walked away from the scene. But witnesses say he returned shortly after — this time, behind the wheel of a truck.

Singh allegedly drove the vehicle into Tiwari at high speed, knocking him to the ground. He is then said to have reversed and driven over the victim multiple times, killing him on the spot.

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