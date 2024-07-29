Assam: Man killed in mob lynching at Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: In a tragic incident, Gautam Kalita (29) from Hekra village along the Kamrup and Goalpara district border was killed in a mob lynching on Saturday night at Boko.

According to the OC Dhupdhara PS Birdaw Goyari, Gautam Kalita was brutally beaten up by several youths at Bagdoba village in Goalpara district on July 24 under the suspicion that Gautam Kalita was related to a bike theft gang.

The victim, Gautam Kalita, was admitted to GMCh with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the family members of Gautam Kalita filed an FIR in Dhupdhara Police Station against Deba Boro, Taufik Ali, and Rahul Rabha.

Gautam Kalita was brought home on Friday after recovering somewhat and was rushed to Kalyani Hospital in Boko in a critical condition after his health deteriorated on Saturday afternoon, but the doctor declared him dead. After the incident, the victim’s family demanded justice through a proper investigation into the incident in front of the media.

Meanwhile, Dhupdhara PS OC Birdaw Goyari led a police team to apprehend three people mentioned in the FIR along with another suspect, Lankeswar Das, on Saturday night. The police have registered a case on this matter and started an investigation. However, the four arrested are currently being questioned at the Dhupdhara police station.

On the other hand, villagers of the Hekra village encircled the Dhupdhara Police station, shouting slogans and demanding justice for Gautam Kalita on Sunday.

Goalpara Police ASP Crime Rituraj Doley, ASP headquarters Anita Hazarika, and DSP Khargeswar Rabha visited the Dhupdhara Police station and took stock of the situation.

